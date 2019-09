: University of Missouri Chancellor R. Bowen Lofton has also resigned from his position. The deans of nine colleges at the school had called for him to be fired on the same day that Wolfe resigned. "The demoralizing campus climate under his lack of leadership is no longer conducive to our fundamental duties of teaching, research and service," the letter said, according to the Columbia Tribune After days of protests over escalating frustrations about racism and racial harassment at the University of Missouri, school president Tim Wolfe resigned on Monday. During his announcement, Wolfe asked that students, faculty, and community members use his resignation as a chance "to heal and start talking again, and to make the changes necessary."The protests began after months of complaints from students of color and an anemic response from school administrators, with calls for Wolfe to resign gaining momentum after members of the university's football team announced they would neither play nor practice until he was fired or quits.Jonathan Butler, a graduate student at the university, went on hunger strike last week , demanding that Wolfe step down — Butler, who is Black, began his protest on November 2. Since then, student groups and faculty members have spoken out in solidarity with Butler and with other students, who say that have experienced hostility. Graduate students had also planned a walkout for Monday, before Wolfe announced his resignation."It is my belief that we stopped listening to each other," Wolfe said. "We didn’t respond or react. We got frustrated with each other, and we forced individuals like Jonathan Butler to take unusual steps to affect change. This is not, I repeat, not the way change should come about.""I take full responsibility for this frustration, and I take full responsibility for the inaction that has occurred," he said.