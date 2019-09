What You Haven't Heard About The University Of Missouri Protests

Concerned Student 1950 is a group of student activists concerned about the university’s failure to address racial inequality and social injustice. The group takes part of its name from the year the first Black students were admitted to the University of Missouri — 1950 — but pronounces the numerals as 1-9-5-0. Eleven students lead the group, and have said that some of its goals include bringing more focus to minority student enrollment , creating initiatives to hire more faculty and administrators of color, and providing better mental-health resources for students. Concerned Student 1950 has led protests and camped out on the university’s Carnahan Quad since November 2.Jonathan Butler, a Mizzou graduate student who is part of Concerned Student 1950, began a hunger strike to protest racially motivated incidents on campus and to demand the resignation of Tim Wolfe, the University of Missouri System president. On November 2, Butler released his own statement, saying that the hunger strike was a means to protest “ a slew of racist, sexist, homophobic, etc. incidents that have disrupted the learning experience.” He ended his hunger strike on November 9 when Wolfe and Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin resigned. Several recent incidents pushed students to demonstrate this semester, though it’s important to note that a culture of racially charged occurrences at Mizzou is also a factor. In September, the president of the Missouri Students Association was called a racial slur on campus. The next month, members of the Legion of Black Collegians — a student-government organization that advocates for Black students and diversity — also dealt with racial slurs. Then came the swastika graffiti painted on a dorm wall in feces. The use of pepper spray and force on Black protesters at the university’s homecoming parade, who surrounded university president Wolfe’s parade vehicle, spurred students to create Concerned Student 1950.