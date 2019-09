April Hoagland and Beckie Peirce are a legally married lesbian couple living in Utah. But although they have a marriage license and a foster-care license, a judge has ordered their foster daughter to be taken from them because of their sexual orientation.On November 10, Judge Scott Johansen ordered that the 1-year-old girl the couple had been fostering for three months be placed into another domestic situation. Hoagland told The Salt Lake City Tribune that Johansen said he "has research to back that children do better in heterosexual homes," but the judge failed to produce the results he referenced. In fact, most modern studies have shown children raised by homosexual parents face no more disadvantages than those raised by heterosexual parents.Despite the judge's ruling, Peirce and Hoagland say the Department of Children and Family Services and the child's birth mother have raised no objections to her staying within their care. Hoagland actually told the Tribune that the birth mother wants the couple to adopt the child.Under the order, the child will be removed within a week. However, Peirce and Hoagland plan to challenge the judge's decision, as there is currently no law in Utah that would prevent a legally married same-sex couple from acting as foster parents.Ben Luks-Morgan, director of communications at the Utah Pride Center, told us, "The Utah Pride Center is keeping this family in our hearts and minds, and will be supportive of any potential legal challenge in this case."