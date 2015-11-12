Donald Trump hasn't exactly been known for his social graces during his campaign for president. Perhaps that's why we were only slightly surprised when we heard the latest gem to come out of his unfiltered mouth. He thinks Hillary Clinton wears a wig.
"Is that a wig?" he asked, after bringing up Clinton's "new hairdo" during an interview on Mark Levin's conservative radio show yesterday. "It was massive. Her hair became massive." When Levin pointed out that Trump would get in trouble for his statements, the candidate continued: "I don't care. I'm a person who tells the truth. [Ed. note: EYE ROLL.] It was interesting. I've never seen Hillary with that hairdo. I think that's an okay thing to say."
And that's when Trump got us really, really mad. That is not, in fact, an okay thing to say for a number of reasons — the most important one being that it's none of his damn business. As Senator Bernie Sanders perfectly put it in an interview with The New York Times this past summer, Clinton's hair is a silly and sexist topic to be discussing, especially in the context of the presidential race. "When the media worries about what Hillary's hair looks like or what my hair looks like, that's a real problem," Sanders told The Times. "We have millions of people who are struggling to keep their heads above water, who want to know what candidates can do to improve their lives, and the media will very often spend more time worrying about hair than the fact that we’re the only major country on Earth that doesn’t guarantee health care to all people."
You'd think that Trump — someone who got ridiculously bent out of shape about a certain network anchor's "mean" treatment of him — would stop sprinting after opportunities to jam his foot into his mouth. But by reducing Clinton to her hair, he has further proven that his history of sexist comments is continuing to repeat itself.
At the end of the day, what Clinton decides to do with her hair is her business, and hers alone. As Sanders said, "it's absolutely wrong" to focus on her looks simply because she's female.
"Is that a wig?" he asked, after bringing up Clinton's "new hairdo" during an interview on Mark Levin's conservative radio show yesterday. "It was massive. Her hair became massive." When Levin pointed out that Trump would get in trouble for his statements, the candidate continued: "I don't care. I'm a person who tells the truth. [Ed. note: EYE ROLL.] It was interesting. I've never seen Hillary with that hairdo. I think that's an okay thing to say."
And that's when Trump got us really, really mad. That is not, in fact, an okay thing to say for a number of reasons — the most important one being that it's none of his damn business. As Senator Bernie Sanders perfectly put it in an interview with The New York Times this past summer, Clinton's hair is a silly and sexist topic to be discussing, especially in the context of the presidential race. "When the media worries about what Hillary's hair looks like or what my hair looks like, that's a real problem," Sanders told The Times. "We have millions of people who are struggling to keep their heads above water, who want to know what candidates can do to improve their lives, and the media will very often spend more time worrying about hair than the fact that we’re the only major country on Earth that doesn’t guarantee health care to all people."
You'd think that Trump — someone who got ridiculously bent out of shape about a certain network anchor's "mean" treatment of him — would stop sprinting after opportunities to jam his foot into his mouth. But by reducing Clinton to her hair, he has further proven that his history of sexist comments is continuing to repeat itself.
At the end of the day, what Clinton decides to do with her hair is her business, and hers alone. As Sanders said, "it's absolutely wrong" to focus on her looks simply because she's female.
Advertisement