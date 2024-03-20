Everlane’s First Collab Is Here — & R29 Readers Get To Shop It Early

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
We’ve got some big news, and you’re the first to hear it. So listen closely because Everlane is launching its first-ever collaboration and Refinery29 readers can shop it early… as of today! The sustainable fashion brand just announced its collection with Portuguese, London-based design duo Marques’ Almeida, and it's even more eco-friendly than you thought.
Everlane challenged the cutting-edge designers to create a fashion-forward collection made entirely from Everlane’s deadstock. “When thinking about how to meaningfully use our leftover fabrics while celebrating our hero pieces in an unexpected way, we thought that a collaboration with designers who can bring a new perspective to our classic designs would be a really inspiring solution,” Everlane Chief Creative Officer Mathilde Mader said in a press release.
The 12-piece collection uses leftover denim patchwork pieces, respun satin viscose, sustainable alpaca yarn, and more to create elevated everyday styles inspired by iconic Everlane products. From the top-rated Relaxed Oxford Shirt and iconic Way-High Jean to the best-selling Alpaca Crew, Marques’ Almeida helped reinterpret these pieces with a twist.
Scroll on to view the Everlane x Marques' Almeida collaboration, and to be one of the first to shop the limited-edition collection ahead of its official launch on March 24.
Deadstock Cotton Canvas Everlane x Marques' Almeida Styles
Marques' Almeida put Everlane’s surplus cotton to good use for a limited-edition jacket, pant, top, and dress. Both the Everlane x Marques' Almeida Canvas Oversized Barrel Pant (which is an interpretation of the popular OG Barrel Pant) and the complementary Canvas Patchwork Jacket are composed of 100% organic cotton. They offer a trendy utilitarian shape and style.
The duo also used surplus cotton to create the seersucker Patchwork Relaxed Shirt (inspired by Everlane’s Relaxed Oxford Shirt) and the matching Patchwork Daytripper Dress, both of which are perfect to wear everywhere from the office to brunch. The styles are available in a patchwork design but the brand also designed these two styles in sustainable satin fabrics (see more below!) for dressier occasions.
Deadstock Cashmere & Alpaca Fur Everlane x Marques' Almeida Styles
If you didn’t already know, alpacas are gentle on the earth because of their soft hooves and light pasture grazing, making them eco-conscious sources of fur. For this collection, Everlane and Marques’ Almeida used leftover alpaca yarn to create unique open-lace knitwear in the form of a cropped cardigan and tunic dress. Take inspiration from Everlane’s models by wearing the sheer pieces over wardrobe basics or by tucking the dress into a skirt to double as a sweater.
A more classic option is the Oversized Cashmere Crew (based on the best-selling Alpaca Crew) made from high-quality surplus wool in a true blue colorway. The collection also carries a chunky, oversized turtleneck made from Global Recycled Standard-certified recycled polyester in a warm-weather-ready seafoam green shade.
Deadstock Denim Everlane x Marques' Almeida Styles
Each product in Everlane’s collaboration has slight differences since they’re composed from limited amounts of deadstock fabric, as exemplified on the oversized Denim Patchwork Jacket, which has several denim scraps and washes. Wear the trendy style, which features Marques’ Almeida’s signature pocket details, as the statement piece of your outfit.
If you're feeling a bit more bold, pair the jacket with its matching Denim Patchwork Mini Skirt. This style is reminiscent of Everlane’s iconic Way-High Jean, from the premium organic cotton material to the high-waisted fit. Overall, it’s a standout-yet-versatile skirt perfect for casual spring outings, summer music festivals, and fall festivities.
Deadstock Satin Everlane x Marques' Almeida Styles
Yep, Everlane also had surplus satin viscose that was just waiting to find a home, and it found it through this collection’s many tie-dye pieces such as the Satin Tie-Dye Shirt. Available in a vibrant multi-color print as well as a light bubblegum pink and muted neon green tie dye, these tops may be your solution for office-dressing in warmer months.
With all of Everlane’s excess Forest Stewardship Council-certified viscose, the design duo also created matching tie-dye maxi dresses. Offered in the same colorway options as the shirt, these summer dresses likewise have buttons. However, they’re placed on the sides of the legs so shoppers can have the option to wear the dress as is or to unbutton the sides for an easy-breezy, leg-baring look.