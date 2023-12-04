5 Brands That’ll Make Plus-Size Holiday Dressing A Breeze This Season

This London-based brand is known for their joyful designs, and that vibrant aesthetic carries over to their holiday options. They have a lot of beautiful sequin and metallic dresses, from minis to full-on gowns, but they also excel at fun sets and separates (great if you are a different size on top and bottom, or don’t want to wear a dress). The latter option is great if you want to incorporate your holiday purchases more seamlessly into your overall wardrobe since it is a lot easier to dress down a sequin skirt or top than a full dress.