Welcome to Refinery29’s So, How Is It Really? where we take a look at all of the topics that have the internet talking. In studying them up close, we answer the question of what it’s really like to try out a trend, a viral product, or an unexpected TikTok hack. This month, we review the Veronica Beard Dickey Jacket, a best-selling item whose celebrity following includes Jennifer Lopez, Gisele Bundchen, and Gwyneth Paltrow among others.
Since launching in 2010, the New York-based brand Veronica Beard, created by Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, has become synonymous with its Dickey Jacket. Not only does the structured blazer come in different colors (currently some of the options include navy, orange, and pink), fabrications (satin, leather, tweed), and silhouettes (double-breasted, tuxedo-style), but it also comes equipped with interior fastenings and zippers that can attach to, as the name suggests, interchangeable faux shirtfronts.
Sold separately and similarly ranging from terry hoodies to quilted collars and knit bibs, the dickeys provide customers with ways to freshen the blazer (which starts at $595) from season to season without having to invest in a brand-new one. With both the blazers (which go from size 00 to 24) and the dickeys updated for every collection and for every occasion, the styling capabilities are endless, which might explain the jacket's celebrity following featuring names like Kerry Washington, Amal Clooney, and Sarah Jessica Parker.
While, over the last 13 years, Veronica Beard has evolved into a full-fledged brand with denim, swimwear, and shoes, the piece still accounts for 40% of the brand's ready-to-wear sales. To test how truly versatile the Dickey Jacket is, three Refinery29 editors set out to test the blazers, using the dickeys to transition them from summer to fall looks, for both day and night. Ahead, their thoughts.
“I’m typically more of an oversized blazer girly, paired with biker shorts for a more relaxed look and feel, but I was excited to test out something a bit more fitted. I wanted the blazer to be the star of the show so, for the summer outfit, I paired it with a white shirt-skirt combo that gives it a flowy and airy look perfect for shopping and lunch with girlfriends or a nice post-brunch activity. I completed the look with a cute and comfy sandal that added a bit of dimension to the overall look and tied in the coastal cowgirl theme that I am currently loving.” — Cortni Spearman, Social Director
“For a fall outfit, I went with a space cowgirl aesthetic, pairing the blazer with a long jean skirt to play on the denim dickey that popped through the blazer. I accessorized the look with my favorite Western boots for an overall relaxed feel that could easily transition from day at the office to dinner/drinks with the girls right after. I can see myself wearing the blazer in other ways: with shorts, a mini skirt, or jeans. It’s super versatile and a great addition to my closet.” — CS
"I love how structured the jacket looks which is unusual for linen blazers, which tend to air on the side of soft and oversized. For a summer feel, I paired it with a marinière I got on vacation in France last year, which also helped soften the angular collar line. To avoid looking like I just came back from a week in Brittany, I added a pair of dark jeans and suede clogs that made the outfit look just as appropriate in the office and New York City." — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
"When I first saw the dickey, I thought it was better suited for casual settings. But once I tried it on with my favorite denim skirt, I loved how polished the monochrome ensemble looked, and completed it with a pair of stilettos and an evening bag in the same(ish) color palette for an outfit that would work for a fall dinner or a work party. I did repurpose the blazer-dickey combo a few days later for a casual airport outfit, pairing it with knit sweatpants in a matching hue. I typically avoid traveling in blazers, opting for something softer instead, but the buttery cashmere material added a cozy layer which made me rethink that." — IG
"I had never worn a dickey before but blazers are basically T-shirts in my wardrobe even in the summer, so adding an accessory that would make them even more versatile was a thrilling idea. I’ve been wanting to wear a hoodie under my blazer but found the combo too bulky, which is why I gravitated to this layered look. I often wear leather shorts and sneakers when I need a quick out-the-door look; adding the blazer with the dickey gave this otherwise-simple outfit formula a more elevated feel." — Frances Solá Santiago, Fashion Writer
"For the fall look, I figured a classic is the best way to go. Much like blazers, monochrome pantsuits are a uniform I always gravitate toward. This blazer is super structured and hugged my silhouette perfectly, so I kept it simple, styling it with a pair of cropped straight-leg trousers and minimal sandals." — FSS
