Sold separately and similarly ranging from terry hoodies to quilted collars and knit bibs, the dickeys provide customers with ways to freshen the blazer (which starts at $595) from season to season without having to invest in a brand-new one. With both the blazers (which go from size 00 to 24) and the dickeys updated for every collection and for every occasion, the styling capabilities are endless, which might explain the jacket's celebrity following featuring names like Kerry Washington, Amal Clooney, and Sarah Jessica Parker.