3 Ways To Wear Shirt Dresses That Are Anything But Traditional

The Miu Miu spring/summer 2023 collection included long-sleeved tops layered on top of each other to form a mini dress, giving the “no pants” look a new life and redefining what a “shirt dress” can be. Then, there was also the polo shirt fit-and-flare dresses shown by Loewe , which put a quirky spin to the ultra-feminine style. New York-based designer Peter Do , on the other hand, went for an androgynous vibe, deconstructing a menswear-inspired suit by substituting the blazer for a sheer shirt dress on top of black trousers. Burberry also pushed the shirt dress forward via a nylon overcoat with shirt collar.