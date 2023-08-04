Every summer, memes start circulating in anticipation of sundress season, a time when well-endowed women casually sport their greatest assets. (Get it?) The fitted maxi dress isn’t technically a sundress, but once the culture changes the name of something, you just go with it. These dresses are popularized for their length and their slim fit to the body, with plunging necklines and strategically placed slits that add a touch of seduction to the ensemble. They showcase a hint of skin but also leave enough to the imagination while simultaneously being effortlessly seductive, and the most you need to worry about when getting dressed is pairing them with the right accessories and shoes.