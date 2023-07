The Minx Costumes Are A Lesson In ‘70s Suiting Done Right

Schley also added other details to signal Joyce’s shift in mindset. She points to a particular scene in which the protagonist wears a Gucci vest and skirt suit that Schley says is reflective of Joyce’s transformation from the kind of editor that prioritizes her smarts over appearance to one who is now enjoying the spoils of success and recognition. “I brought a little bit more cutting-edge fashion,” Schley explains. “Just things that show that maybe she's veered a little bit away from who she was when she thought about starting a feminist magazine.”