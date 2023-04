Designers Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers are known for great matching sets, so this striped floral co-ord was at the top of my try-on list. As soon as I put it on, I knew it was a winner. It is somehow absolutely precious without being saccharine. The crop top maxi skirt combo feels very of the moment, and the lightweight cotton makes it breezy enough for the hottest of summer days. It layers well with the scallop bikini for a beachwear ensemble, but also would look right at home at a downtown brunch or on a picnic in the park. Unless you are blessed with extra curvy hips, I'd say size down if you are between sizes. I typically size up with non-stretch cotton, but, after experiencing how roomy this style runs, I'd get a 1x if ordering again.