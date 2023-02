Black Women, Curaçao Should Be Your Next Vacation Destination

Like most islands in the Caribbean, Curaçao is home to many charming hotels and expansive resorts. I had the pleasure of staying at Kura Botanica, a luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Willemstad, the capital city of Curaçao. The hotel, built in the 18th-century, is located in a historic and notable village in central Otrobanda. The historic quarters feature eye-catching street art and colonial buildings that look like art pieces themselves.Because the hotel is located in such a historic village, it felt unique to Curaçao and an experience I could not get on any other island in the Dutch Caribbean. During my stay I learned of many new resorts and luxury hotels that were being developed all over the island. While a resort is always up my alley, staying at Kura Botanica was an opportunity to be fully immersed in the culture of Curaçao.