Unbothered Turns Five — We’re Grown & Glowed Up

Our community of vibrant Black folks is 269k (and counting!) strong on Instagram, and it’s your comments, engagement, and energy that keep us going. It’s also the community we’ve built within our team that I am so proud of. I spent most of my career before Refinery29 in Canadian television , and that industry has been historically very exclusionary and very, very white. I never had a Black woman boss before Unbothered. I never got to sit in Zoom rooms with only Black women’s faces looking back at me. I’ve never been able to exhale at work and truly be myself like this before Unbothered. Even before I was officially part of the team while I was working elsewhere at Refinery29, The Unbothered girls (shout out to our former social media manager Laurise McMillian and editorial director Danielle Cadet) were so welcoming and immediately greeted me with smiles and genuine support. Coming from a media industry that uses Black women for clout instead of nurturing and respecting them, it brought tears to my eyes to join a team with the sole mission of lifting up and championing Black folks.