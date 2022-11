14 Sporty Sunglasses To Channel This Fall’s Biggest Eyewear Trend

With the return of Y2K silhouettes and a push for futuristic and biker chic styles, it’s no surprise that eyewear is also leading the charge. Brands like Givenchy, Burberry, and Acne Studios have also leaned toward sportier eyewear, with celebrities like Rosalía and Hailey Bieber endorsing the trend, which usually involves a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses that look like they’ve been swept by a thrust of wind.