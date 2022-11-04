Story from Fashion

14 Sporty Sunglasses To Channel This Fall’s Biggest Eyewear Trend

Frances Solá-Santiago
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
This fall’s trendiest sunglasses are made for adventure. Usually relegated to gas stations or Olympic athletes, sporty eyewear is fast becoming the season’s must-have. 
According to global shopping platform Lyst, searches for “sports,” “wraparound,” and “rave” shades have spiked this year, thanks to Balenciaga’s trendy swift oval sunglasses, which celebs like Kim Kardashian and Alexa Demie have sported recently. 
With the return of Y2K silhouettes and a push for futuristic and biker chic styles, it’s no surprise that eyewear is also leading the charge. Brands like Givenchy, Burberry, and Acne Studios have also leaned toward sportier eyewear, with celebrities like Rosalía and Hailey Bieber endorsing the trend, which usually involves a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses that look like they’ve been swept by a thrust of wind. 
If you’re looking to channel this adrenaline-filled trend, here are 14 pairs of sunglasses that will do the trick. 
1. VOLT 01, $165

Westward Leaning
Volt 01
$165.00
Westward Leaning
The deconstructed lenses are an edgy addition to your sunglasses roster.

2. BE4342 Eliot, $181

Burberry
Be4342 Eliot
$181.00$362.00
Sunglass Hut
Cut-outs in eyewear? Count me in.

3. Logo-Plaque Sunglasses, $358

Balenciaga
Balenciaga Eyewear Logo-plaque Sunglasses
$358.00
Farfetch
A classic take on the sporty sunglasses trend.

4. Giv Cut Sunglasses, $600

Givenchy
Giv Cut Sunglasses In Nylon
$600.00
Givenchy
Batman-approved sunglasses? Check.

5. RB4335 Sunglasses, $140

Ray-Ban
Rb4335
$140.00
Ray-Ban
Looking through green-colored sunglasses.

6. Buggin Out Oval Sunglasses, $19

Urban Outfitters
Buggin Out Oval Sunglasses
$19.00
Urban Outfitters
A not-so-subtle statement.

7. X Raf Simons Catwalk Sunglasses, $418

Prada
X Raf Simons Catwalk Sunglasses
$418.00
Revolve
An logomania take on the vroom vroom-ready trend.

8. Retrograde Sunglasses, $82

Posse
Retrograde Sunglasses
$82.00
The Posse
If thick frames aren't your thing, this pair's for you.

9. Nike Aero Swift, $89

Nike
Nike Aero Swift
$64.97$89.00
Nike
Embrace your inner athlete — no training necessary.

10. Hobie Cabo Polarized Sunglasses, $79.95

HOBIE
Hobie Cabo Polarized Sunglasses
$79.95
REI
The polarized lenses give this pair the outdoor-ready touch to channel this trend.

11. New Wave Sunglasses, $80

Akila
New Wave
$80.00
Akila
The sharper the edge, the better the look.

12. Balboa Sunglasses, $36

Haven
Balboa
$17.98$35.95
Foster Grant
If the futuristic look isn't for you, try going round instead.

13. M2 Frame XL, $212

Sporty doesn't have to mean neutral. Go bold.

14. Black Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $380

Acne
Black Cat-eye Sunglasses
$380.00
SSENSE
A classic cat-eye gone sporty.

