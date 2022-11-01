Part of why his impact has been so profound and why he completely shifted reggaeton, for me and many other Black and Brown Puerto Ricans, is because he made it evident that there are so many of us out here and that our roots are intact. I don’t want to use the phrase “unapologetically Black” because there is no connotation of regret; that’s what I think was so different about Tego. It wasn't boldness, unapologetic behavior. It was, “This is who the fuck I’ve always been. This is how I was raised. This is where I'm from. This is what being Black means, and everyone around me is also this” instead of “I’m the one who is different here and I'm the one who is going to make you respect me for that.” Tego made it clear that the spectator was being invited into our world. El Abayarde was not just a showcasing of that world, but a statement on how this has always been our world. It was a statement about reggaeton being Black; how it’s always been Black and will remain Black. That’s how he presented himself and how he approached his work.