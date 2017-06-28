By now you've probably heard a million different versions of "Despacito" — the original by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and the remix by Justin Bieber are just the tip of the iceberg. Still, you're not prepared for what's undoubtedly the best version of them all. Daddy Yankee flew all the way to Spain for a duet with a special little girl.
The Puerto Rican singer visited the Oncology/Hematology wing at Hospital Universitario la Paz in Madrid, Spain. Yankee hung out with patients and caregivers, where he met Andrea. She's a huge Daddy Yankee fan and happens to be fighting cancer. "And besides being a real fighter, she sings very well," commented Lourdes Amayas, the Press Chief of Juegaterapia.
So, it only made sense that while he was there, Daddy Yankee and Andrea sang a duet of his hit song, "Despacito."
Heart = melted.
Not only is Andrea super cute, but the way Daddy Yankee helps her with the lyrics is so sweet! At the end, you can hear him tell someone off camera "Tiene flow," meaning she has good rhythm. Seems like they make a good duo.
The singer is currently on his European tour, meaning he took a break in between concerts to spend time at the hospital. He continues on to Tel Aviv before visiting other major cities, like Barcelona and London.
Daddy Yankee's team actually got in contact with the hospital to let them know that he wanted to come to the hospital in person and show support. The singer's gesture is bringing happiness to the patients and the rest of the world as the video goes viral. Twitter users instantly fell in love.
