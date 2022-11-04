These Black Women Moved To Europe For A Better Life — Did They Find It?

Alyssa Johnson, a trained pastry chef, moved to Paris, France to attend Le Cordon Bleu. Johnson is a native of California and identifies as a francophile and shares why Paris is her city of choice. “I knew I wanted to come to Paris. I wanted to finish my culinary training in Paris. It was always my dream to move to Paris. Life was too short to keep putting off this dream. I wanted a life filled with more joy.” On the flip side, Johnson says becoming an immigrant in another country has been “eye opening in the sense that there are so many rights” that she doesn’t have because she is not a French citizen. “It has been difficult, but it also has been so rewarding.”