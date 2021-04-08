It’s hard, but you will lose your identity if you allow yourself to be subdued to make white people more comfortable. “I don’t care where I am, if I’m in a room full of people and they’re saying some disrespectful stuff, or if someone has said the n-word, or something when they need to be put in check, honey I will do it. Gladly!” Dunn says while laughing. “If someone disrespects you in any kind of way or makes you feel uncomfortable, I feel like it’s very important for people to know your boundaries. And to show people that you deserve to be respected, no matter who you are. A teen, a Black person, whatever. And I feel for me, that shows my adultness. I used to be such a people pleaser.”Sioux calls on the strength of her tribe to empower her. “When I got older, when I was a teenager on Dance Moms, I would speak up whenever I didn’t like something. Even in friend groups I have no problem putting someone in their place. I don’t like confrontation, but if I need to, I’m going to say something because that's how I was raised,” she says.” “One thing my mom has taught me since I was young was to not be a doormat. My whole life [my mom has] been a strong Black woman. I have amazing strong Black women in my life who I look up to like my nana, my grandma, my aunt, my mom, Teala, I’m surrounded by a lot of powerful Black women, and they remind me to stick up for myself because everyone knows being a Black woman there have been thousands of times where people overlook you and disrespect you.”