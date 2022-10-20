30 Is the New 15: Inside the Burgeoning World of Doble Quinceañeras

To make it happen in such a short time, Tellez Diaz asked her family for help in a way that felt right to her: “Instead of me telling them what I wanted them to help me with, I asked them if they were able to help [and, if so, then] with what?” In the end, most were happy to contribute in some way. “This whole pride thing that we have, I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to ask for help,’” she reflects. “I had to set it aside for a bit and think, do I really want this? The answer was yes. I think asking my family in a way where it didn’t make them feel like they had to help, it really helped me, too.”