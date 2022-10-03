The Biggest Shoe Trends Of Spring 2023 Featured A Nod To The Past

It has been an eventful few weeks in the fashion world. But while the spring/summer '23 fashion week runways of New York, London, Milan, and Paris saw the return of maxi skirts and cargo pants, we couldn’t take our eyes off what was happening below the hemlines — in the shoe trend department.
There was plenty to ogle between the gremlin feet at Gucci and the surrealist, anthurium-adorned shoes at Loewe. But as far as the shoe trends that will actually be worn come next year, there were a number of styles featuring a nod to the past, from good ol' fashioned flip-flops to the glittery jelly sandals of yore.
Ahead, we've rounded up the biggest SS23 shoe trends you can already shop right now, whether you're looking to dabble in a bit of nostalgia or you want to upgrade your closet with something it's never seen before (but won't be staring back at you).
