Based on Carola Lovering's novel of the same name , the Hulu series, which premieres Sept. 7 with its first three episodes, follows Lucy (Grace Van Patten), a student at an East Coast college as she first encounters then gets romantically involved with Stephen (Jackson White), a pretty run-of-the-mill guy who Lucy can’t get out of her head. The thing is, he isn’t a great guy. As in, he’s actually a pretty bad guy. He lies , he cheats (kind of), he manipulates Lucy and the other women in his life, and he may have been involved in someone’s murder (more on that later). But while you may want to yell at Lucy as she continues to give Stephen the benefit of the doubt and go back to him again, and again, and again (seriously, why is she making those decisions?!), chances are you can probably relate to them. Because if Tell Me Lies gets one thing right, it’s perfectly capturing that all-encompassing overwhelming obsession many people have when it comes to first love . The series proves that fuckboys (and girls, and people in general) are a universal phenomenon, and they’re the scariest part of growing up.