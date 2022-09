Tell Me Lies Proves F*ckboys Are The Scariest Part of Growing Up

Of course, in a chicken-or-the-egg debate, not all fuckboys are born that way. Both Stephen and Lucy are informed by their respective traumas. And it affects them in different ways. “When you meet Lucy, she is so desperate to feel something because she's been so numb for so long,” Grace Van Patten explains. “And when she meets Stephen, who makes her feel all of these new, exciting, scary feelings, she really mistakes that for love.” This dynamic is especially true of Stephen, who comes from a home life with an emotionally manipulative mother, and often works to have the upper hand in pretty much any social situation: talking back to professors, lying during job interviews , and toying with the emotions of the women he’s sleeping with. It’s the cliché of “hurt people hurt people,” but the truth is that they do hurt, and we watch that pain play out throughout the series.