Marianismo Taught Me Single Women Are Worthless (Spoiler: That’s BS)

Like my mother, my tía felt a similar pressure to settle down because she was surpassing the age that her sisters had gotten married. She was only 22. Still, she moved in with her then-boyfriend and soon had her first child. Since then, she married another man and had a second child. Her life changed, now carrying the weight of household responsibilities like cooking and cleaning. “There was no such thing as a 50-50 marriage when I was growing up,” she says. “If you want to date, then date. Live separately. But why would you want that kind of commitment,” she asks me. She doesn’t regret her decisions, but she does long for the carefreeness that she once experienced as a single woman, a time when she didn’t have to answer to anyone, could go out whenever she wanted to, and didn’t have to sacrifice any part of herself.