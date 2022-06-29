I Can’t Get My Ex’s Voice Out Of My Head

He’s been in my brain like this since we broke up nearly three years ago. At first, it was a lot stronger: whenever I had a conversation it was like there was loud music playing in the background that no one else could hear. I sought to validate my actions by impressing this voice even if it was just one dreamed up in my own head. I’d fancy guys simply because I knew they’d make him jealous, ones with admirable jobs like youth worker or objectively hot men with Patrick Swayze backs rippling with muscle. I went off others because I knew they wouldn’t bring up the same feelings in him, like this guy who I had great conversations with, but who had long hair and played guitar and just was too hippyish for my ex to ever get jealous of.