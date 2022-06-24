My Mum’s Dating Advice Was Wrong

I can also spend whole weeks alone without feeling lonely. And there’s this quiet that comes over me when I’m not in the mood to talk because I no longer feel as if it’s my responsibility to make sure everyone else is having a good time. I’ve relaxed into my personality like a big armchair. I’ve got so much better about asking about other people’s lives rather than just monologuing about my own problems which used to always be something pathetic like how I want a fringe but worry it will cover up my fantastic eyebrows. There are small changes too, like how I’ve not been making as much time for films as I’d like or how for some reason every book I get lost in is a class-driven narrative about a babysitter.