Tradition dictates that bridesmaids are there to accompany brides on their wedding days , both in person and in style. As a result, bridesmaids’ dresses have remained classic and demure, with pastel, dusty, and neutral colors reigning in the market. But for many bridesmaids , who spend upwards of $100 on their dresses, according to The Knot’s 2021 Real Weddings Study , having to stick to a style that doesn’t fit them is simply a bad investment, especially when the dress ends up in their closets as memorabilia.