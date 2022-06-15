Summersalt & Markarian’s Collab Includes Ruffled Bikinis In Summer-Ready Prints

As the season heats up, there are plenty of reasons to find the most stylish ways to join in the summer fun. Summersalt and Markarian’s new collaboration is precisely the kind of poolside Instagram-ready capsule closet needed to do just that.
“Each piece is beautifully made with attention to small details,” says Alexandra O'Neill, founder and designer of Markarian. “The delicate ruffle creates that hyper feminine feel that is in line with classic Markarian style.”
Since launching her brand in 2017, O’Neill — who was also responsible for first lady Jill Biden’s Inauguration Day look — has earned a reputation for embedding delicate embellishments like bows, sequins, and feathers into fanciful frocks. It’s no surprise that, when partnering with Summersalt, the swimwear brand opted to keep Markarian’s ladylike DNA intact by adding ruffles and a light blue floral print throughout the collection.
“Summersalt has been huge fans of Markarian for a long time. We absolutely love their gorgeous prints and romantic feel,” says Reshma Cattram Chamberlin, co-founder of Summersalt.
That’s not to say the classic silhouettes forgo today's trends in this collection. There is a one-shoulder bathing suit and a scrunchie to cure anyone’s nostalgia for the ‘90s, alongside a top-and-bottom bikini set and a wrap-around one-piece bathing suit with ruffled trim.
Ranging from $25 to $135, the Summersalt x Markarian collab is available now on Summersalt.com and Markarian-nyc.com.
