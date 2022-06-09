SZA’s CTRL Is Still The Soundtrack Of Young Black Womanhood

“The vibe back then was very much like ‘take no shit’,” says Lola. In other words, if niggas would “wine, dine” and “spend time” for the pussy, like Kendrick attests to in his verse on “Doves In The Wind,” then why should Black women ever settle for less than what we absolutely desire? This idea of not settling and confidently stating your needs in romantic and sexual relationships is basically the thesis of CTRL, and for a lot Black femmes, the album helped find themselves discover newfound aspects of our womahood. “CTRL kind of introduced me to sexual liberation,” says Maryam. “Women can want sex without commitment or they can want commitment. But understanding that it’s your body, and you can do whatever you want with it. It was very empowering.”