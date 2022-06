SZA’s CTRL Is Still The Soundtrack Of Young Black Womanhood

During the summer of CTRL, my day job was working at a coffee shop. My day to day often looked like long shifts that were made more difficult by lackluster management and not enough pay. All throughout the week, my “dirty shoes,” stayed peppered with coffee grinds and the remnants of sticky espresso. Like SZA in “ Broken Clocks ,” I dated a guy who often made me late to work. The distractions of our recent drama stayed fresh on my mind in a way that frequently left me feeling down for hours. As an older young-adult, I learned ways to manage tough emotions so that I’m still able to show up for what’s important to me in my life even when I might be having difficulties in my platonic and romantic relationships. I see similar themes among my friends who are working towards finding their happiness in life and no longer just taking it “day by day.”