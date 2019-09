Why You're Suddenly Seeing This Tattoo All Over Instagram

The album is so iconic, SZA even etched a "CTLR" tattoo on her wrist months before it dropped. She explained its meaning in an interview with The Breakfast Club : “Ctrl is a concept. I’ve lacked control my whole life and I think I’ve craved it my whole life. I couldn’t really arrive at it and now, I’m not really looking to arrive at it anymore," she said. "I’m just happy to be present... If you try to control a future moment, it’s impossible. There’s no such thing as control anyway. It’s just a concept, a word, a fantasy. But if you focus on the way you feel in the now and what you do with the now, I feel like it leads to having true control in the future.”