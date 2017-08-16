Why You're Suddenly Seeing This Tattoo All Over Instagram

With all due respect to "Despacito," SZA's Ctrl is my summer soundtrack. The songstress knows that she kept fans waiting (and waiting and waiting) for the album, but she paid us back many times over with the 14-track masterpiece. As one R29er put it, "Ctrl is the album the Black women of her generation have been waiting for, a record that finally gives us permission to be ourselves, nurse our broken hearts, and flip the bird to the fuckbois in our lives. (And be fuckgirls ourselves, if we so please.)"
The album is so iconic, SZA even etched a "CTLR" tattoo on her wrist months before it dropped. She explained its meaning in an interview with The Breakfast Club: “Ctrl is a concept. I’ve lacked control my whole life and I think I’ve craved it my whole life. I couldn’t really arrive at it and now, I’m not really looking to arrive at it anymore," she said. "I’m just happy to be present... If you try to control a future moment, it’s impossible. There’s no such thing as control anyway. It’s just a concept, a word, a fantasy. But if you focus on the way you feel in the now and what you do with the now, I feel like it leads to having true control in the future.”
And SZA's not the only one sporting the ink. Ahead, see all of the other tattoos inspired by her latest work. The fan loyalty is strong with this one.