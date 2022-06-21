Your X-Rated Summer Horoscope Will Inspire You To Try New Things

The summer of 2022 brings a rare connection between rebel planet Uranus and the North Node of Destiny on July 31. Although this is the time they exactly unite, the effects have been underway since January and will be felt for years to come. Uranus and the North Node link up every 15 years, but this is the first time in centuries and the next time won't be until 2357.
The years Uranus traveled through Taurus was back in 1934-1941. The revolutionary planet breezes through each zodiac sign in approximately seven years, taking 84 years to make its way through the whole zodiac. It entered Taurus in 2018, where it currently resides and will until 2026 (after several movements forward and backwards through Taurus and the early degrees of Gemini).
When Uranus is in Taurus, it brings abrupt change to Venusian sentiments (because Venus is the planetary ruler of Taurus). One of the ways it’ll affect us the most is through our sexual exploration. This will be a time in which we will want to experiment or try out our secret kinks and really make them a part of our repertoire.
How does the North Node of Destiny in Taurus play into this sensual vibe? Well, the North Node in Taurus (it was last in this sign from 2003-2004, as it takes 18-19 years for a nodal return to occur) urges us to embrace and lean into our sensual side and desires by incorporating the hedonistic attributes of Taurus and the scintillating proneness of Scorpio (where the South Node of Destiny lies). Being that one must compensate both nodal energies together, while moving in a new direction, it’s important to incorporate past Scorpio energies and present Taurus indulgences together, with a focus on the progress and novelty of Venusian pleasures.
The alliance between the North Node of Destiny and Uranus in Taurus will upgrade everyone’s sex drive, kinks, and desires. It’s time to say goodbye to the basics and start a whole new exciting journey that allows us to turn the heat up by leaning into what truly turns us on. “Great Awakener” Uranus is shifting our mindsets and loins by allowing us change, while the North Node is helping us be the most unique and exciting versions of ourselves. It won’t feel like upheaval if we know what our zodiac sign prefers and wants sexually. The moment to go beyond our desires is now. It’s time for sexual liberation and freedom. Read about how your zodiac sign will enjoy the summer of consensual sexual transformation below.