Venus In Taurus Marks The Start Of A Self-Care Summer

Venus, the Planet of Love, is leaving behind fast and furious Aries and entering into Taurus on May 28, marking the start of a self-care-filled summer. Venus is the ruling planet of Taurus, making it one of its all-time favorite signs to be in. Make sure to soak up these opulent vibes until June 22, when the planet moves on to its next position in the sky. The themes for this month are luxury, pleasure, and relaxation. Are you ready?
Venus is able to work its magic while in Taurus since it feels at home in the sign. This time will also make it easier to receive and relax, so "during this transit, your job is to make pleasure your top priority and take the scenic route in life," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of the CosmicRx. Take the next month to truly pamper yourself. Plan a solo road trip, splurge on that manicure, or let yourself take a day off of work to sit back and do absolutely nothing. Trust us — you deserve it.
Advertisement
Over the next few weeks, there will be a greater focus on love, money, beautiful things, relationships, and our values. "Venus is happy and lavish in this sign and you may feel a desire to surround yourself with richness on many different levels whether it is art, clothes, jewelry, calming music, or rich food," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. Even if you don't have access to the finer things in life, we're still able to "indulge and luxuriate in the simpler things that make us the happiest on an inner level."
Love is all around us during this transit, whether you're in a committed relationship or not. "During the time Venus was in Aries, we were forced to face some of our deepest relationship shadows in search of healing," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "Now, after doing that hard work, we can reap the rewards by completely surrendering to feeling love and pleasure." And for those that are riding solo these days, this transit could have you attracting some major love prospects. In fact, Montúfar says that "these are some of the best weeks of the entire year" when it comes to finding love. "Plus, Venus in Taurus will be working in tandem with Mars in Aries to create some serious fireworks this summer," she says.
Although a fairly positive transit, there are still things to be on the lookout for when the Planet of Love is in the sign of the bull. "Venus’ transit in Taurus is going to be marked with a lot of drama this year," says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. "When Venus connects with Uranus in Taurus on June 11, it’s going to urge us to break free from partnerships." Yes, that might mean a breakup of some kind in your future, but it may be just what you need to keep — or start — putting yourself first.
Advertisement
This connection between Venus and Uranus isn't all bad, though — Hale says that it reminds us that things change. "It could be a day where something goes completely different from the way you planned," she says. "For most people, this is a fun, exciting, and social transit, albeit unpredictable."
There may be more to be aware of on the subject of love, too. "Venus in Taurus likes slow-moving commitment and long-term loyalty, so this is not necessarily the best time for one-night stands or flings," Murphy says. That is, if you're looking for a long-term connection — otherwise, one night stands can still be just as fun and fulfilling right now if that's your cup of tea.
Murphy also reminds us that everything is best in moderation. "Look out for where indulging becomes over-indulging or where you are becoming too possessive of your partner," she says. While Venus in Taurus is a time to indulge in delights, check in with yourself about how you're feeling from time to time. Make sure you're not making yourself feel even more anxious or overwhelmed by putting off responsibilities in exchange for self-care. While pampering oneself can be crucial, overdoing it may in turn make you feel more anxious than before.
Like Murphy says, this transit also has us acting more possessive and jealous than usual. Iva Naskova, an astrologer at Nebula, agrees, and says this can manifest as people trying to control their partners more than usual. Once we get past the bumps in the road, we can get back to what Venus in Taurus does best: romance. "When the Planet of Beauty is in the bull, we tend to get more sensual and romantic," she says. "Holding hands, gazing into your partner's eyes, and talking with deep hope for a future together are most likely moments we get to experience during Venus in Taurus transit."
And yes, we're talking about the romance in the bedroom as well. "This is a golden opportunity to make time to feel good. If you’re in a partnership, schedule time to get a little touchy-feely," says Murphy. "When we use some, or all, of our senses during lovemaking, we actually experience more pleasure and our brain gets flooded with those feel-good chemicals. Amplify your erotic experience this season by inviting in all five senses." This can be done by incorporating massage into foreplay, making a sexy playlist, or wearing something silky to the touch.
The bottom line: Although it feels absurd to say, there is such a thing as too much pleasure. Be sure to indulge this month, but know when you're letting yourself turn luxury into gluttony. Keep your priorities in check and you'll be sure to have the self-care summer you deserve.