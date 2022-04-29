Venus Is In Aries: It’s Time To Shoot Your Shot

Is it hot in here, or is it just Venus in Aries? On May 2, the Planet of Love will enter the bold and spontaneous sign of the ram where it'll stay until May 28. For the next month, our love lives will go from zero to 100 — we'll fired up and flirty — and even though Venus is in its fall in Aries, the vibes are still immaculate.
Since Aries is the very first sign of the zodiac, Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, says that this transit offers us a fresh start in relationships, money, and determining where our true values really lie. "We will yearn for new experiences and desire to be more spontaneous in terms of our social lives and those we may be interested in," she says. "Often, this transit brings out a longing for new and exciting adventures and experiences."
This transit packs a punch — and brings the heat. "When the Goddess Planet moves into the impulsive and action-oriented sign of Aries, we all may feel a deep desire to initiate something in the bedroom and the boardroom," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of the CosmicRx. "Venus in Aries encourages us to take any dreams or fantasies you may have stirred up during Venus in Pisces and put them in motion." Every dream you've had — sexual or serious — is plausible now. Now's the time to shed your insecurities and assert yourself.
Venus's favorite signs to be in are Pisces and Taurus — which are the two zodiac signs Aries happens to be smack dab in the middle of. Because of this, Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, says that Venus in Aries is a time of transition in our closest relationships. "During the time Venus was in Pisces, it dissolved the boundaries between us so we could reach new levels of depth and connection," she says. "When Venus is in Taurus, we will find ourselves on more solid ground within our most important connections." Now, Montúfar says that Venus in Aries works as a rite of passage — certain fires may have to be addressed or put out before we can move on to the next transit.
Once they're addressed, we can wholeheartedly say on to the next — and mean it. "A significant influence comes with this transit inspiring us to move forward and stop dwelling over our past," says Ivana Naskova, astrologer at Nebula. "This transit is excellent for those who have been through a breakup and need closure in order to move forward." Venus in Aries is here to help us heal and launch us into the future — in other words, good riddance!
Aries likes to get shit done, and when Venus is involved that energy takes over our love lives. "This planetary position makes us work hard for love and affection, instead of indulging carefree in romantic sentiments," says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. We're all about the chase right now, so if you're not working hard in love for the next month, you may feel frustrated. Our advice? If you're single, shoot your shot. Send that DM, leave your number with the waiter, or reach out to that person you've been crushing on. For those in partnerships, take initiative and plan an out-of-the-ordinary date night or a romantic surprise — you'll be rewarded in love and affection.
Montúfar says to be especially careful from May 21 to May 28 when Venus forms a square with Pluto in Capricorn. "This will be the most intense time for Venus in Aries, when we must watch out for manipulations and intensity when following our desires and interacting with others," says Montúfar. "This is when control and power issue may arise, but if we manage to control our anger, we will reach a new level of understanding within our most important bonds."
Wild, intense, and hot — for the next month, we're in for quite a ride. Just remember to buckle up.