Venus Is In Aries: It’s Time To Shoot Your Shot

Venus's favourite signs to be in are Pisces and Taurus — which are the two zodiac signs Aries happens to be smack dab in the middle of. Because of this, Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power , says that Venus in Aries is a time of transition in our closest relationships. "During the time Venus was in Pisces, it dissolved the boundaries between us so we could reach new levels of depth and connection," she says. "When Venus is in Taurus, we will find ourselves on more solid ground within our most important connections." Now, Montúfar says that Venus in Aries works as a rite of passage — certain fires may have to be addressed or put out before we can move on to the next transit.