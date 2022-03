The New Moon In Aries Is Here To Light Our Inner Fire

Another planet involved with this new moon is Mercury, the Planet of Communication, a celestial body that will also be in Aries. "This is a wonderful chance and time to express our innermost sentiments," says Lisa Stardust , author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. "The caveat is that Aries is a passionate sign, which means that we may say impulsive things that we don’t need." Since this new moon is on April 1, it also falls on April Fool's Day. Stardust says to be wary of this, since Mercury is often known as a trickster. "It’s important to not take pranks to the extreme and yell if we don’t like the games played on us," she says. "Take a breath, think about what you want to say, then react."