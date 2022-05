It begs the question, if Cassie is the same chaotic character from season 1, then what exactly makes her an asset to the CIA? Obviously as a flight attendant, she has discreet accessibility to varying countries. But while her entrance to these countries may not raise questions, her behavior and actions sure warrant them. Even after her handler berates her for lying to him, Cassie brushes it off and is surprised that her employment could be terminated. She minimizes her actions even with looming repercussions. While on a pleading tangent, she even admits that working with the CIA is the “only exciting thing” in her life, as if the severity of the situation is the equivalent to a teenager begging to stay out past curfew. Her outlook on her responsibilities sends up numerous red flags , and for her to feel so brazen to share this with her boss shows the privilege she holds.