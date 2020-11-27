The Flight Attendant‘s Soundtrack Will Get You To Cruising Altitude

It's very likely that for the majority of the time you spend watching HBO Max's newest series, The Flight Attendant, you'll be on the edge of your seat. In this Girl On The Train-esque thriller, everyone is a suspect, and every little piece of dialogue could be a clue to unlocking the murder mystery at its center.
Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is a hard-partying flight attendant who wakes up one morning after a date with a passenger, only to find that he's been murdered. Cassie realizes that she's instantly a suspect, and while she can't remember much of the night, tries to put the pieces together to figure out what happened — and whether she should fear for her own life as well.
It's understandable, therefore, that while you were busy making a full-fledged crime board in your head, you might have missed The Flight Attendant's first class soundtrack. Beyond Cassie's obnoxious ringtone and the show's classic Mysterious Staccato Instrumental Music!, ahead, we've listed the recognizable bops tucked away throughout the episodes (we'll be updating as the show goes on). Enjoy your journey.