The next time you see Kaley Cuoco on the screen, she'll seem world's away from the bubbly, plucky Penny of The Big Bang Theory. The actress's next series, HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, is a drama-filled show with intrigue and murder at its centre, and it finally has a new trailer.
In the series, based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bojalian, Cuoco plays Cassandra Bowden, a flight attendant who wakes up in Dubai after a wild night of binge drinking with a passenger, and finds them dead beside her. She must put together the pieces of what happened — and more importantly, whether she had something to do with it. Think The Girl On The Train, but she's on a plane. In the words of Cassandra, "I'm a crazy, drunk flight attendant — not a killer!"
The Flight Attendant also stars Girls' Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, and Merle Dandridge, among others. Cuoco and Mamet must've really had fun filming together, because they got matching tattoos to commemorate the show. Cuoco will co-produce alongside Greg Berlanti, who has been involved in Riverdale, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, and You (gives you a sense of what we're in for).
After 12 seasons on The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco shared that she was finally ready to show people a different side to her, which you can see in the new trailer.
"I wanted to try something different, especially more of a dramatic role, which I don’t think anyone thinks I can do, and I know that I can, so I’m really excited about that," Cuoco told People. "[...] A lot of people were curious what I was going to do after Big Bang, so there will be a lot of good and bad with it, but I’m super proud of it and I think it’s going to be really entertaining."
The Flight Attendant has no official UK release date at this time.
