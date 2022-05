It should come as no surprise that Pyo has partnered with Papier to create a collection of notebooks, notecards, planners, and list notepads (ranging from $29 to $55). Each one is inspired by the vibrant patterns, sculptural graphics, and mood-altering palettes that have solidified their place on fashion radars across the globe. The customizable products are available on a made-to-order basis, and two of the notebook styles are made from upcycled leather.While this may be the first time Pyo has transported the catwalk to our desktops, it’s not her first foray into stationery design. “When I was in university, my part-time job was designing stationery in Korea, so it’s kind of going back 20 years because the things that I designed, like a diary, were selling in [the British department store] Selfridges ,” she shares. "I think in the bigger picture, these kinds of lifestyle products are designs that are meant to be used by people every day, and, in that sense, they’ve got lots of common threads [with my work in fashion].”