Reese Witherspoon’s New Gig Is A Commitment To “Clean” Skin Care

Over her decades-long career, Reese Witherspoon has only ever partnered with one beauty brand, and that's Elizabeth Arden, one of the most iconic of them all. Today, that changes, as the actress and entrepreneur just announced a brand-new five-year contract as the Global Brand Ambassador for clean skin-care brand Biossance.
According to Witherspoon, she's been a longtime fan of the Biossance label and its "clean and consciously-created" skin-care products. "This brand combines all the nerdy parts of science with the charm and fun parts about skin care," the actress explains in a new IGTV beauty tutorial where she takes fans through her daily routine.
Advertisement
As for the brand itself, Biossance's calling card is that it formulates all of its skin-care products with squalane, a proven moisturizing ingredient historically derived from shark liver oil that the brand's scientists replicated in a lab using renewable sugarcane. Also notable is that Biossance products are 100% recyclable, and the brand is committed to carbon-neutral shipping.
In her tutorial, Witherspoon doesn't speak to the sustainability angle or the benefits of squalane directly, but all three products she uses are made with it along with other actives, such as vitamin C and rose oil. Starting with the former, Witherspoon says that she uses the Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum to help treat her hyperpigmentation. "Ever since I had babies, I've had these little brown spots," she explains, pointing out the darker pigmentation around her cheeks and jawline.
Witherspoon follows the brightening treatment with the Omega Repair Cream, a potted moisturizer that she describes as "lightweight" as she massages it over her face and neck. "You can't forget your neck; it's so important," she adds. For the third and final step, Witherspoon grabs a light-pink tincture. "This is my favorite, it's the rose oil," she says. "I just take a little bit, put it in my hand," she explains, then presses the oil from her palms into her face. "There it is — I'm doing something good for myself; I'm doing something good for the environment."
While the jury is still out on what, exactly, constitutes "clean" skin care, Witherspoon's endorsement is guaranteed to get a few more people on board the earth-conscious beauty bandwagon.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.