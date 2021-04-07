Reese Witherspoon’s New Gig Is A Commitment To “Clean” Skin Care

Witherspoon follows the brightening treatment with the Omega Repair Cream, a potted moisturizer that she describes as "lightweight" as she massages it over her face and neck. "You can't forget your neck; it's so important," she adds. For the third and final step, Witherspoon grabs a light-pink tincture. "This is my favorite, it's the rose oil," she says. "I just take a little bit, put it in my hand," she explains, then presses the oil from her palms into her face. "There it is — I'm doing something good for myself; I'm doing something good for the environment."