Is Rosehip Oil The Answer To All Your Problems? (These Products Say Yes)

If you spend any time obsessing about your skin, you’ve probably noticed that rosehip oil seems seems to be everywhere these days. The magical ingredient is created by a cold-pressing process that removes oil from rosehips, the fruit just below the rose flower. The super-hydrating result is packed with fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins A and C and may even help fade scars and dark marks, too. Rosehip isn’t just found in oils and moisturizers either — it’s made its way into all corners of the beauty aisle — here are some of our favourite formulas.