This isn’t the first time that Barbie has made strides in representation. After decades of consistently releasing dolls that looked like a very specific body type, and even more specific (very white) race, Mattel released its most diverse line of dolls in 2020, featuring gender-neutral Barbies, as well as dolls with prosthetic limbs and vitiligo. They’re necessary — and long overdue — additions, essential if the brand wants to keep up with their diverse audience (and they should). Featuring a trans activist is the latest step forward. “It's so important for people to be able to see themselves,” Cox agrees. “When it comes to film, and television, and [toys] that kids play with, we need to be able to see ourselves because that helps us to be able to imagine a world where we exist as our authentic selves, instead of imagining that we have to change ourselves to fit in.” And not only that it’s okay, but that those authentic selves should be celebrated and seen as beautiful.