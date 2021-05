As such, my time in those rooms tended to border on performative. I wanted to make it known that I was a likable person on the outside world, so I’d become preoccupied by my demeanour, trying to hint at a sense of humour. My therapist would ask a question I had anticipated, such as “ Are you sleeping at night?” and I would scoff and say: “Sleep? What on earth is that?!” as though it were a beat played for comedy in a bad sitcom. I thought I could make all parties more comfortable by treating the experience sort of like a job interview — because that’s what it felt like — rather than the intimate relationship it was supposed to be. I was obsessed with the idea that I should speak with eloquence and self-awareness (“I realize my abandonment issues stem from my childhood...”) when discussing sensitive topics.