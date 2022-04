7 TikTok Creators To Follow For A Better FYP

You can find Mikhaela Jennings in a car or lying down in bed, ready to spill some type of tea or share her cultural commentary on anime or celebs. Both are unmatched in entertaining you. She posted her first video in August 2020 and became viral with her iconic catchphrase, “The girls that get it, get it. And the girls that don't, don't.” Since then, the viral sound has been used by celebrities and influencers, without giving Jennings her flowers. Unfortunately, this is a pattern for Black TikTok creators . With more than 480,000 followers though, Jennings is still taking over the platform with her sharp tongue and viral green screen moments. She tells Refinery29 that she’s her favorite TikToker . And if you don’t get that, well, that’s on you.