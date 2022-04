Meet OfficiallyVeryGay, The Unofficial Gay Parents Of TikTok

Grey and Grayson’s relationship was not only born on TikTok, but has flourished on the platform. After being “moots” for a few months, they started dating in November 2020 and made a joint account a month later. In the early days, you would see playful videos of them driving around in Grayson’s truck while they got to know each other. You almost feel as though you’re not meant to be there and that you’re reading their private journal, a timestamp of those intimate moments that usually are reserved for a couple’s memories. “Some of our first videos are my favorite memories of Grey,” Grayson says. With nowhere to go during the pandemic , they wanted to capitalize on the only thing they had: time. The page was never meant to be a serious platform, but the pair knew that by being fun and genuine, they could provide a community for queer people who didn’t have representation that accurately depicted themselves, let alone their desired relationships. Then, in January 2021, Grey and Grayson sat down for StyleLikeU’s What’s Underneath series, in which they detailed the best and most challenging parts of their relationship. Their follower count jumped by 25,000 overnight.