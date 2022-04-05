Meet OfficiallyVeryGay, The Unofficial Gay Parents Of TikTok

One piece of advice they have for young queer people is to find something to anchor your identity to, whether that be a peer you confide in or yourself. Your anchor should be a person or space that validates your identity when you need it. Grey recalls a time when whenever she was alone, she would look in the mirror and validate her own identity until she had the space to say and live it out loud. Giving her a sweet peck on the shoulder, Grayson adds that young queer people should know nobody can take your identity away from you. And although it’s scary to be queer in a space that has little to no queer representation or conversation, there are safe queer spaces online, and it’s important to hold onto them because the ability to experience life as your authentic self is coming.