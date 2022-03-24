Right now, the majority of Hernandez’s profile consists of affirmation-based content. She says her love language is “Words of Affirmation,” so she’s always looking for ways to bolster herself through language — be it a matter of repeating certain motivational isms to herself as often as possible, or sitting down to journal, or redirecting negative energy toward a more positive, creative enterprise through mindfulness. But beyond the actionable meditation tips and the clever writing prompts, Hernandez says the most important motivator behind her TikTok presence is all about removing stigma. It’s about creating spaces where people like her can make themselves vulnerable and communicate in earnest about mental health. And while TikTok should certainly not be treated as a formal diagnostic space in any sense, it can help folks identify the kind of help they need — and where to get it.