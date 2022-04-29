We Rewatched A Classic Black Rom-Com With Romance Queen Jasmine Guillory — Here’s Her Honest Critique

Kathleen Newman-Bremang: I liked the setting in the subway too! It felt ordinary and real — not a spectacle — which I appreciated. I liked the character arc and the growth that Prince Akeem went through. At first, he thinks he has to win Lisa’s love through money (the collection plate and by giving her those diamond earrings) even though she doesn’t know he’s rich. But he thinks throwing money at someone is the only way to show love because that's all he's ever known as a prince. The fact that his final, big Hail Mary moment is just him showing up and expressing himself with nothing to offer but his contrition and a nice ‘fit (the coat/hat combo was doing it for me!), I liked that a lot. I like that he offered to renounce his throne. I'm just really having a hard time with Prince Akeem as a person. Eddie Murphy is so handsome, and he is so good at being a romantic lead, but with this character, there’s just too many lies on lies on lies. It’s giving scammer, swindler, bamboozler. Can scammers be rich? Anyway, I don’t think his declaration on the subway covers enough of why he lied. He says, “I’m the man you fell in love with — should it matter that I’m a prince?” Which is valid, but feels like he was testing her by lying, and I don’t like that. So I don’t love Prince Akeem, but as far as whether it holds up as a grand gesture, I'm going to tentatively say yes.