After waiting over 30 years, fans of Coming to America finally get to return to Zamunda with Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) in the long anticipated sequel, Coming 2 America. Along for the ride are all of the hilarious characters from the first film, a set of fresh faces, and a slew of celebrity cameos. It’s truly nostalgia overload.
In Coming 2 America, Akeem, who is about to become king of Zamunda, learns that he has a son (Jermaine Fowler) who was born after his last trip to the United States in 1988. Akeem returns to America with Semmi to find this son, who he hopes will succeed him since women are not allowed to rule in Zamunda. The sequel introduces a few new faces to expand the Joffer family line, including Kiki Layne as Akeem's daughter, but the majority of the cast are actors you know from the original movie, like John Amos as Cleo, head of the knockoff of McDonald’s, McDowell’s. (The only main character who was not able to reprise her role is Madge Sinclair who played Queen Aoleon. Sadly, she passed away in 1995.)
With all the original characters colliding with the new ones, Coming 2 America's cast is absolutely packed — especially once you factor in the cameos from comedians, singers, and athletes. There is barely a scene in the sequel that doesn’t feature a cameo, so you might not catch them all. To help, here’s a guide to everyone you'll see in Coming 2 America.