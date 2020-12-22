According To The Coming 2 America Teaser, Eddie Murphy Forgot Something Pretty Big Back In Queens

Coming To America, Eddie Murphy's 1988 classic about an African prince who travels undercover to Queens to experience normal life, ended in pomp and circumstance. After the adventure of a lifetime, Prince Akeem (Murphy) finally marries the love of his life, Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley) and the two embrace the role of heirs to the throne of the fictional nation of Zamunda.
Fast forward 22 years, and it turns out Akeem left something pretty important back in Queens: A son, and the potential new heir to the throne. In a new teaser for Coming 2 America, the long awaited sequel starring the original cast — Murphy, Headley, Arsenio Hall, John Amos, and James Earl Jones are all reprising their (in some cases multiple) roles — Akeem must go back to America in order to reconnect with the son he never knew, and save the line of succession. The teaser kicks off with a voiceover from King Jaffe (Jones), who reminds us that only a male heir can inherit the throne of Zamunda. Here's the thing though: Akeem already has a child, Meeka (The Old Guard's KiKi Layne), and judging by the released still above, she's not going to take the news that she's being passed over without a fight.
From the teaser, we can already look forward to a reunion between Akeem, Semmi and the many characters played by Murphy and Hall throughout the first film, including Sexual Chocolate frontman Randy Watson, Reverend Brown, and barbershop trio Clarence, Saul and Morris. Also joining the cast are Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, Tracey Morgan, Teyana Taylor, and Wesley Snipes. Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer (who also directed Murphy in 2019's Dolemite Is My Name), from a script by black-ish and blackAF creator Kenya Barris, who also worked with original writers Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield.
And the best part? We don't have too long to wait. Coming 2 America will stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. Check out the whole teaser below.