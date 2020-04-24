So, you’re over baking banana bread and the science fair project that is your sourdough starter. You finished your billion-piece puzzle, and you even got around to color-coding your bookshelf. Now that you’ve proven to yourself (and your Instagram feed) you have mastered it all, why not just sit back and relax and indulge in one of life’s best forms of escapism? Grab a glass of wine, some popcorn, and stream some movies.
And if you've already cycled through your Netflix queue, Amazon Prime's included movies selection actually has a few really great titles too. There are new, buzzy films that you may or may not have seen in theaters, classics that you probably haven’t watched since middle school, and feel-good movies that you can’t help but come back to again and again.
Here are some of the best movies streaming (for free... if you're a member) on Amazon Prime. So grab some leftover banana bread or popcorn, or whatever snack you prefer to munch on while escaping into another world for a few hours, and snuggle up for some movie time.